Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.19.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded up C$1.30 on Monday, reaching C$24.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$24.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.43.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

