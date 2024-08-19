Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Toll Brothers has set its FY 2024 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TOL opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

