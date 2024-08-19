Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

