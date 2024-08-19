Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $607.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

