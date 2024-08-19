The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. 10,277,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

