The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

