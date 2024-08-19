The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
