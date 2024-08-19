The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.