The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of Chemours worth $63,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 178,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,361. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

