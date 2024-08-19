Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $653.44 million and $14.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,015,946,817 coins and its circulating supply is 995,411,498 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

