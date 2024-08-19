Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

