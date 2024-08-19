Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TENX opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

