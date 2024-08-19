Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Receives C$12.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TSE:SYZ opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$263.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

