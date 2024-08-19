Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %

SCMWY stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

