Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,088,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP stock remained flat at $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.