Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 729,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

