Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $61.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE SUN opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

