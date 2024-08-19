Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Contrast

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $197.56 million 2.80 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -11.39 Sumco $3.04 billion 1.35 $453.58 million $1.25 18.82

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

83.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -25.62% -19.33% -15.89% Sumco 6.66% 4.11% 2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for nLIGHT and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.69%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

Sumco beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

