Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

