Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 8,170,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,122,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.