Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $172.62. 4,614,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

