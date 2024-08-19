StockNews.com Upgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $187.27 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 62.1% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.