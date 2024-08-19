StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 78.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
About Republic First Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.