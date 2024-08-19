StockNews.com Downgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,787 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
