StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Stories

