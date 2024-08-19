Stock Traders Buy High Volume of New Gold Call Options (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,501 call options.
New Gold Trading Up 3.9 %
NGD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 5,239,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.32. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
