Stifel Nicolaus Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.0 %

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

