Stifel Nicolaus Trims Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price to $53.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

