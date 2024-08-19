Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. 915,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

