Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.62

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 931671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

