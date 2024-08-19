Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 6,132.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,132.50 ($78.30).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.26) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($44.94) to GBX 3,920 ($50.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($56.63) to GBX 4,190 ($53.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,918 ($37.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,983.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,225.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,728 ($34.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,861 ($49.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.60 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,022.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.70) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,910.85). In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.16) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($25,528.50). Also, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.70) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,910.85). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.