SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 182,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $136.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

