SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 289,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 296,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,112,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

