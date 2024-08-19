SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,423 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

