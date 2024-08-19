Sovryn (SOV) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,985.77

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $9,985.77 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,199,526.65811999 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46115306 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9,586.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.