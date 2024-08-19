Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $37.74.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,388,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

