Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) VP Christopher M. Green Sells 33,000 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smart Sand Price Performance

NASDAQ SND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 67.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

