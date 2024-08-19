Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

Shares of TSE:SKE traded down C$0.69 on Monday, hitting C$10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 344,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,007. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

