Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

