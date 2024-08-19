Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Drops By 15.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 26,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 630,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 584,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,205,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,029,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

