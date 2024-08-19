Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 9.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $663.16. The company had a trading volume of 789,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

