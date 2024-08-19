Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 9.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $663.16. The company had a trading volume of 789,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
