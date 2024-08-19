Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Grows By 10.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 985,101 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 220,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

