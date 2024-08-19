Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Expands By 15.4%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 385,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.