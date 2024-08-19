Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Declines By 8.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,192. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
