Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Declines By 13.9%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 664,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $6,116,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enovis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enovis by 1,060.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 304,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 309,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,803. Enovis has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.