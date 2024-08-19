Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expands By 15.2%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Constellium stock remained flat at $16.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 542,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,550 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

