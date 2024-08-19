Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rises By 5.5%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,825. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

