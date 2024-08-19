Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Increases By 8.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CCTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 8,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

