Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Increases By 8.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ CCTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 8,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
