Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rises By 5.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAPR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 312,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

