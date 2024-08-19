Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Decreases By 15.2%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,430,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 432,260 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $18,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 723,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 225,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 207,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,837. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

