Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Grows By 10.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Biglari stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.30. 782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Biglari has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.17. The company has a market cap of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Biglari by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

